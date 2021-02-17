Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the January 14th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.72. The company had a trading volume of 175,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,503. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.65. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $67.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $601,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $5,458,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,963 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. 5.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

