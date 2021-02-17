TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) Given a €46.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) has been assigned a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FP. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group set a €40.50 ($47.65) price objective on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.50 ($50.00) price objective on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TOTAL SE (FP.PA) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €42.91 ($50.49).

EPA FP opened at €36.40 ($42.82) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €35.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is €33.16. TOTAL SE has a one year low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a one year high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

