TouchCon (TOC) Price Hits $0.0057

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded up 22.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TouchCon has a market cap of $579,658.81 and approximately $39,924.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TouchCon has traded 111.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TouchCon Profile

TouchCon (TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo . The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

Buying and Selling TouchCon

