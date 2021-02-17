ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Short Interest Update

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the January 14th total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ TBLT opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86. ToughBuilt Industries has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $91.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ToughBuilt Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,017,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.53% of ToughBuilt Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones; and kneepads.

