Tower Resources Ltd. (TWR.V) (CVE:TWR) Stock Price Up 30%

Tower Resources Ltd. (TWR.V) (CVE:TWR) shares rose 30% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 1,187,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 543% from the average daily volume of 184,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.75 million and a PE ratio of -14.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09.

About Tower Resources Ltd. (TWR.V) (CVE:TWR)

Tower Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal properties include the Rabbit North copper-gold project that comprises 34 mineral tenures covering an area of 16,400 hectares located in the Kamloops mining division of British Columbia; the Nechako gold project, which comprises 10 mineral tenures totaling 2,975 hectares in the Nechako Plateau Region of central British Columbia; the Belle copper-gold porphyry project in the Toodoggone district; and the More Creek project comprising 5 mineral tenures totaling 6,430 hectares located in the Golden Triangle District of northwest British Columbia.

