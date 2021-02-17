Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Shares Gap Down to $117.50

Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.54), but opened at GBX 112 ($1.46). Town Centre Securities shares last traded at GBX 113 ($1.48), with a volume of 40,434 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.91. The stock has a market cap of £58.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 117.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 101.23.

Town Centre Securities Company Profile (LON:TOWN)

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over Â£394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Town Centre Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Centre Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.