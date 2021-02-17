Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $117.22

Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 117.22 ($1.53) and traded as low as GBX 115.24 ($1.51). Town Centre Securities shares last traded at GBX 117.50 ($1.54), with a volume of 20,707 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 117.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 101.23. The firm has a market cap of £62.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.91, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.46.

About Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN)

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over Â£394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

