TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
TRTX stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $862.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 304.82, a current ratio of 304.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 45.45%.
About TPG RE Finance Trust
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.
Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?
