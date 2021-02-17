TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TRTX stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $862.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 304.82, a current ratio of 304.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRTX. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TPG RE Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

