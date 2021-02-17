Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,772 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 961% compared to the typical daily volume of 167 put options.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $118.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.07. Copart has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPRT. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

