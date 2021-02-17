Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,123 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,206% compared to the typical volume of 86 put options.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RCM Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,755 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned 0.69% of RCM Technologies worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 million, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. RCM Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $12.49.

RCMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

