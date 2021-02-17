Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 62,097 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 8,501% compared to the average volume of 722 call options.

Shares of Acacia Research stock opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. Acacia Research has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $387.33 million, a P/E ratio of 65.50 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACTG. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,937,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 551,558 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 764.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 611,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 540,537 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 304,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 75,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 65,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.