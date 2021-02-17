Traders Purchase High Volume of Applied Genetic Technologies Put Options (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,015 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,253% compared to the typical volume of 75 put options.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.04.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares in the last quarter. 57.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $8.88.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.