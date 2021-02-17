Traders Purchase Large Volume of Equitrans Midstream Call Options (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 20,885 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,520% compared to the average daily volume of 1,289 call options.

ETRN stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,357,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 2.23. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,703,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,978,000 after buying an additional 4,155,274 shares during the period. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 13,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,980,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,695,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,268,000 after buying an additional 2,233,180 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 406,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 1,998,935 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,781,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,880,000 after buying an additional 1,880,817 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.