Traders Purchase Large Volume of Equitrans Midstream Call Options (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 20,885 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,520% compared to the average daily volume of 1,289 call options.
ETRN stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,357,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 2.23. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.
ETRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.
Equitrans Midstream Company Profile
Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.
