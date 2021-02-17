Traders Purchase Large Volume of Safe Bulkers Call Options (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,464 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,291% compared to the typical volume of 321 call options.

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,517,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,926. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $306.37 million, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Safe Bulkers had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Safe Bulkers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 251.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 38,246 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 26,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

