Trainline Plc (TRN.L) (LON:TRN) Insider Sells £412,374.20 in Stock

Trainline Plc (TRN.L) (LON:TRN) insider Clare Gilmartin sold 84,158 shares of Trainline Plc (TRN.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 490 ($6.40), for a total value of £412,374.20 ($538,769.53).

Shares of Trainline Plc (TRN.L) stock opened at GBX 483.60 ($6.32) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -77.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 443.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 402.97. Trainline Plc has a one year low of GBX 187.20 ($2.45) and a one year high of GBX 559.58 ($7.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Get Trainline Plc (TRN.L) alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on TRN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Trainline Plc (TRN.L) from GBX 414 ($5.41) to GBX 527 ($6.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Trainline Plc (TRN.L) in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Trainline Plc (TRN.L) from GBX 486 ($6.35) to GBX 382 ($4.99) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 428.80 ($5.60).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Plc (TRN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline Plc (TRN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.