Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Price Target Cut to $6.50

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) had its target price cut by analysts at TD Securities from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 71.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TRZBF. CIBC lifted their price objective on Transat A.T. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Transat A.T. from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRZBF traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.78. 138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812. Transat A.T. has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

