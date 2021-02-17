TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,674,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.75% of TransDigm Group worth $2,274,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.06.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.29, for a total transaction of $5,942,871.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,751,461.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.72, for a total transaction of $727,420.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,876.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,586 shares of company stock worth $50,555,842. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDG opened at $572.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 63.90, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $200.06 and a one year high of $649.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $589.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $540.12.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.