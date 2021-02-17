TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Trading Down 15.2%

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)’s stock price dropped 15.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.09 and last traded at $5.12. Approximately 21,242,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 49,559,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRXC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $731.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.56.

In other TransEnterix news, Director David Bruce Milne sold 147,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $308,821.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 354,364 shares in the company, valued at $744,164.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TransEnterix by 316.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46,926 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransEnterix by 377.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 129,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 102,746 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in TransEnterix by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 93,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in TransEnterix during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in TransEnterix during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransEnterix Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

