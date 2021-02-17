TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CFO Stephen Gordon Sells 10,000 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $313,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stephen Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $250,100.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.

Shares of TMDX stock traded up $2.75 on Wednesday, reaching $31.49. 740,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,769. The company has a market cap of $855.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a current ratio of 11.31. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $35.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 307.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 714.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

