TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) rose 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.50 and last traded at $31.49. Approximately 740,152 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 558,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

TMDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $855.30 million, a P/E ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a current ratio of 11.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.27.

In related news, VP John F. Sullivan sold 9,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $212,728.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,243.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $313,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 147,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,893 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 257,082 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 120.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 87,548 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 187.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 90,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 58,735 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 44,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $565,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

