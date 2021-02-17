TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. TransUnion updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.16-3.31 EPS and its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.78-0.81 EPS.

TRU stock opened at $87.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.10. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $102.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 21,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,999,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,327,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $74,963.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,779.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,020 shares of company stock valued at $4,959,437. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist lowered their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.62.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.