Travala.com Price Reaches $2.35 on Exchanges (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded up 24.8% against the dollar. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $109.27 million and $10.21 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com token can currently be bought for $2.35 or 0.00004497 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00061574 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.02 or 0.00320280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00082324 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00070126 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00082575 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.42 or 0.00459107 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00173509 BTC.

Travala.com Token Profile

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,592,727 tokens. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Token Trading

Travala.com can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

