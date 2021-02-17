TravelNote (TVNT) Trading Up 16.4% Over Last 7 Days

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One TravelNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TravelNote has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. TravelNote has a market capitalization of $9,019.10 and approximately $2,463.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00061771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.77 or 0.00324288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00082190 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00069705 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00083446 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.87 or 0.00452446 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,261.76 or 0.84545881 BTC.

TravelNote Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

TravelNote Coin Trading

TravelNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

