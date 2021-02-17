Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Short Interest Update

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 245,900 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the January 14th total of 198,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 81,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 636,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 218,023 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trecora Resources by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 87,034 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Trecora Resources by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 81,200 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 715,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 44,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 153,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 23,057 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trecora Resources stock opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $175.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trecora Resources has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $7.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

