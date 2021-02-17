Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSL.TO) (TSE:TSL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.33

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSL.TO) (TSE:TSL)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.33 and traded as low as C$2.32. Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSL.TO) shares last traded at C$2.34, with a volume of 8,800 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.33. The company has a market cap of C$66.82 million and a PE ratio of 292.50.

In related news, Director Theodore Alfred Leja sold 34,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.46, for a total value of C$85,598.16.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

