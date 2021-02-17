Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Shares Gap Up to $614.00

Shares of Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 614 ($8.02), but opened at GBX 640 ($8.36). Tremor International shares last traded at GBX 638 ($8.34), with a volume of 128,923 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £846.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 493.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 280.54.

In other Tremor International news, insider Ofer Druker sold 199,784 shares of Tremor International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 362 ($4.73), for a total transaction of £723,218.08 ($944,889.05). Also, insider Yaniv Carmi sold 61,317 shares of Tremor International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total value of £306,585 ($400,555.27). Insiders have sold a total of 961,101 shares of company stock valued at $333,980,308 in the last quarter.

Tremor International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services. The company operates through three divisions: Tremor Video, RhythmOne, and Unruly. The Tremor Video division offers video advertising services. The RhythmOne division provides multiscreen advertising services. The Unruly division operates a video marketplace with approximately 2,000 direct integrations with publishers.

