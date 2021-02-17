Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) to post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Trevena’s earnings. Trevena also reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trevena.

Get Trevena alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVN. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,376,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,997. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.58 million, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.59. Trevena has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $3.68.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trevena (TRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.