Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD lowered its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,464 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. Trex accounts for 2.3% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.28% of Trex worth $26,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,197,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,021,202,000 after buying an additional 105,744 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Trex by 829.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Trex by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TREX opened at $104.67 on Wednesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $107.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 72.44 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.02.

TREX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

