Trexcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $37.00 (TREX)

Trexcoin (CURRENCY:TREX) traded down 64.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 17th. During the last seven days, Trexcoin has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. Trexcoin has a market cap of $5,111.90 and $37.00 worth of Trexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trexcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Trexcoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 145.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002526 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trexcoin Coin Profile

TREX is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2018. Trexcoin’s total supply is 10,006,849,553 coins and its circulating supply is 1,006,849,553 coins. Trexcoin’s official Twitter account is @YourootNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trexcoin’s official website is www.trexcoin.org

Trexcoin Coin Trading

Trexcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trexcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trexcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trexcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.