Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.29

Shares of Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.29 and last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 97793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.64. The firm has a market cap of $620.33 million, a PE ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 511.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 8,086.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 166,424 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Tribune Publishing Company, together with subsidiaries, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mails; and operates local websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

