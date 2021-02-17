Tricon Residential (TCNGF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS: TCNGF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/28/2021 – Tricon Residential had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $13.50 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Tricon Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.50 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Tricon Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $12.50 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Tricon Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $13.00 to $14.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

