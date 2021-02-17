Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires 12,814 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,814 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 860.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,826,000 after purchasing an additional 953,633 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 305.6% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.58. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $107.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.