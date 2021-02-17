Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires 7,308 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 72,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 90,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after buying an additional 30,420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $88.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.98.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

