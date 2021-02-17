Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 133,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,573,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,960,000 after buying an additional 362,151 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,965,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,983,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,370,000 after purchasing an additional 292,492 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,921,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,993,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,873,000 after purchasing an additional 247,331 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $96.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.92. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

