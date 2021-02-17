Trilogy Capital Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,517 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,287,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,426,000 after buying an additional 4,042,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9,017.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,051,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,943,000 after buying an additional 14,886,502 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,270,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,536,000 after buying an additional 409,899 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,788,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,294,000 after buying an additional 1,294,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,346,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,597,000 after buying an additional 107,170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT opened at $95.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

