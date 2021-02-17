Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,535,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,353,000 after acquiring an additional 535,573 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 466,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,874,000 after buying an additional 168,154 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 347.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 178,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,467,000 after purchasing an additional 138,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $27,815,000.

Shares of VO opened at $223.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $224.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

