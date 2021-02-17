Trilogy Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,049,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,736,000 after buying an additional 1,360,098 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,601,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,883,000 after purchasing an additional 446,861 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,046,000 after purchasing an additional 141,037 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,945,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,594,000 after purchasing an additional 405,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,806,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,578,000 after purchasing an additional 248,345 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $62.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $63.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.