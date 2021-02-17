Trilogy Capital Inc. Invests $5.90 Million in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 174,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,896,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 4.99% of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INKM. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $18,481,000. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000.

Get SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA INKM opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.70. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $35.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.