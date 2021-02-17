Trilogy Capital Inc. Makes New $7.88 Million Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 359,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,875,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned 0.48% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.86.

