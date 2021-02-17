Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 10,063 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,063 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned 0.53% of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.65.

