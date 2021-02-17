Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 10,622 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,622 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 1.02% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $19,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000.

PDP opened at $92.25 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $93.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.32.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

