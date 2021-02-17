Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 25,595 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,595 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,344,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,752,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,861,000 after buying an additional 337,139 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,593,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 258,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after buying an additional 151,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 218.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 220,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 151,115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $22.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.29.

