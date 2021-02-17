Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 50,157 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,157 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 0.33% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,040,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,148,000 after purchasing an additional 54,984 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 210,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 110,224 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,719,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc increased its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 18,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,987,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SWAN opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average is $32.30. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

