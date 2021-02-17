Trilogy Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,838 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 0.41% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $7,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $135.16 on Wednesday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $53.10 and a 12 month high of $137.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.92.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

