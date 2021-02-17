Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Trading 0.1% Higher

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLYF)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22. 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trilogy International Partners from $1.85 to $1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Trilogy International Partners from $3.30 to $3.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98.

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Australia, and Bolivia. The company's services comprise postpaid and prepaid plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services for subscribers and international visitors roaming on its networks.

