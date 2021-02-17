Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) (TSE:TMQ) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) (TSE:TMQ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$4.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:TMQ traded down C$0.07 on Wednesday, hitting C$3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,486. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.50 and a 12 month high of C$3.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$458.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a current ratio of 9.23.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

