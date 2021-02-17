Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) (TSE:TMQ) Price Target Increased to C$3.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) (TSE:TMQ) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.06% from the company’s current price.

TMQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) stock traded down C$0.07 on Wednesday, reaching C$3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a current ratio of 9.23. The company has a market cap of C$458.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.49. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.50 and a twelve month high of C$3.29.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

