TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) PT Raised to $80.00 at Credit Suisse Group

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.95% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TNET. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.
Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $79.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.50 and a 200-day moving average of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.56. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $85.36.
In other TriNet Group news, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $2,178,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $483,604.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $31,942.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,347.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,469 shares of company stock valued at $9,930,769 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNET. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,680,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after acquiring an additional 390,884 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 2,696.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 328,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,450,000 after acquiring an additional 316,436 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 2,325.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 139,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.
