TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) PT Raised to $80.00 at Credit Suisse Group

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TNET. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $79.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.50 and a 200-day moving average of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.56. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $85.36.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $2,178,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $483,604.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $31,942.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,347.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,469 shares of company stock valued at $9,930,769 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNET. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,680,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after acquiring an additional 390,884 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 2,696.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 328,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,450,000 after acquiring an additional 316,436 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 2,325.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 139,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

