Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,241,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 1.09% of Trinity Industries worth $32,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on TRN shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th.

NYSE TRN opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -659.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $33.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.