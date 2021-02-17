Tripio Price Hits $0.0014 (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Tripio token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tripio has a market cap of $5.38 million and $1.14 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tripio has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00061028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.16 or 0.00839233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00027337 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00044920 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,553.23 or 0.04901523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00044622 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00016040 BTC.

Tripio Profile

TRIO is a token. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

